Alexis Ohanian Says His '20-Year-Old Self' Wouldn't Have Understood Importance Of Daily Routine, But Reddit Co-Founder Needs Structure At Age 42

Reddit Inc. co-founder Alexis Ohanian says structure, movement and predictable habits have become essential tools for staying productive, focused and mentally sharp as his responsibilities — and screen time — pile up.

Routine Over Hustle: A Mindset Shift With Age

Earlier this month, Ohanian took to X to reflect on how his priorities have changed over the years. "Daily routine matters more to me now than it did when I was younger," he wrote, adding that when he hits a wall, he makes it a point to get outside and move.

For the 42-year-old entrepreneur and investor, routine is no longer optional — it's foundational. "My 20-year-old self wouldn’t have understood this."

Why Morning Structure Sets The Tone

In a video shared alongside his post, Ohanian described how he optimizes his mornings for productivity. His day often begins around 6:50 a.m. with an alarm, followed by a workout with his trainer.

"I need this especially at 42," he said, explaining that finishing hard physical work early helps him feel productive before the workday even begins.

By the time he's showered and sees his daughters off to school, Ohanian says he's mentally "locked in" and ready to tackle his most focused work.

He notes that his highest-productivity window typically stretches from morning through noon — a time he deliberately protects.

Beating Zoom Fatigue With Movement

Like many executives, Ohanian's afternoons can be packed with back-to-back meetings. When mental fatigue sets in, he turns to light activity rather than pushing through.

"If I'm hitting a rut," the entrepreneur said, he wanders around, thinks through other projects, and takes walking calls with a headset.

Even brief movement, he argues, helps break the monotony of constant video calls.

A Playbook Other Leaders Are Following

Ohanian's emphasis on routine mirrors habits shared by other top executives, from Apple CEO Tim Cook's early mornings to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's famously regimented days.

Cook last year said he wakes up before dawn to check emails and get an hour of exercise before the unpredictable demands of the day unfold, saying the early hours are "the part of the day that I can control the most."

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol told Fortune about his consistent morning pattern — coffee, workout and school drop-off — sets his day up for success, while Block co-founder Jack Dorsey has echoed the value of repetition, meditation and disciplined habits.

