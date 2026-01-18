Priscilla Chan Almost Quit Harvard And Even Had Her Transfer Papers Done, But What She Witnessed Changed Her Mind: 'I Knew I Had To Stay'

Before becoming a physician, philanthropist and the co-founder of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Priscilla Chan came close to walking away from Harvard University — until one experience reshaped her sense of purpose.

Priscilla Chan Says She Was Ready To Leave Harvard

Chan, the wife of Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, revealed in a 2019 interview with CBS Mornings that she nearly transferred out of Harvard during her undergraduate years.

"I had my transfer paperwork done," Chan said, recalling how close she came to leaving the Ivy League school after arriving on campus.

At the time, Chan struggled with feeling out of place despite her academic success — a challenge she later framed through the lens of her upbringing as the daughter of Chinese refugee parents who fled Vietnam before she was born.

Chan Confronted The ‘American Dream'

Born in February 1985 in Massachusetts, Chan grew up in a working-class immigrant household. Harvard, she said, initially felt overwhelming.

Looking back, Chan described realizing almost immediately that being admitted to Harvard was extraordinary.

"I immediately knew when I showed up on campus that something out of this world had happened," she said, adding, "But I wanted to give up."

The Moment That Changed Chan's Mind

Chan said her turning point came outside the classroom while running into an after-school program for underserved children.

"I also found a home running an after-school program. When I saw what those kids faced — challenges far beyond what I faced — I saw what needed to be done."

That experience clarified her path. "I knew I had to stay," Chan said.

Meeting Mark Zuckerberg And Charting Different Paths

Chan met Zuckerberg at Harvard in 2003 during a party at his fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi. Zuckerberg later recalled that he asked Chan out while facing possible disciplinary action over Facemash, a controversial website that preceded Facebook.

While Zuckerberg ultimately dropped out to build Facebook, Chan remained at Harvard and graduated in 2007.

She later attended medical school at the University of California, San Francisco.

The couple married in 2012 — the same year Chan earned her medical degree and Facebook went public.

In the years since, Chan has co-founded The Primary School for disadvantaged children and, with Zuckerberg, launched the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

They also committed to giving away 99% of their Facebook shares over their lifetimes to advance the foundation's goals. Zuckerberg currently has a net worth of $220 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Chan's net worth is at $30 billion.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Featureflash Photo Agency on Shutterstock.com