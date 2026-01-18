OpenAI's Ad Experiment, TSMC Expansion And More: This Week In Tech

The tech world was buzzing over the week with a slew of intriguing developments. From OpenAI testing ads in its AI services to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co expanding its footprint in the U.S., there was no shortage of news to keep tech enthusiasts on their toes. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

OpenAI Tests Ads In ChatGPT Free, Go Tiers

OpenAI announced plans to test advertisements in its ChatGPT free and Go tiers, marking a significant shift in its AI monetization strategy. The company assured that the ads would be clearly labeled and would not influence the AI’s outputs. User conversations will remain private from advertisers, and higher-tier subscriptions will remain ad-free. CEO Sam Altman emphasized that the company will not accept money to influence the AI’s responses.

Taiwan Semiconductor Expands In The US

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is ramping up investments in Taiwan and the U.S. to keep up with the growing demand for AI-driven chips. The company is expanding capacity at home and in Arizona, where it plans to build a “gigafab cluster”. The move comes as Washington and Taipei deepen economic ties through a new trade agreement.

Employee Exodus At Thinking Machines Lab

Several employees at AI startup Thinking Machines Lab are reportedly considering leaving the company to rejoin former OpenAI executives. The news follows the return of three founding members to OpenAI.

Trump’s Plan For Big Tech’s Data Center Power Costs

The Trump administration is reportedly proposing that PJM Interconnection, the largest power grid operator in the U.S., hold an emergency auction allowing tech giants to bid on 15-year contracts for building new power plants. The directive is expected to be signed at the White House by the National Energy Dominance Council.

ARK Invest Critiques Apple’s AI Strategy

ARK Invest’s research team has criticized Apple Inc. for outsourcing its AI foundation to Alphabet Inc. The team argues that the move is not a strategic masterstroke but a sign of a company in trouble, highlighting Apple’s inability to compete in the AI arms race.

