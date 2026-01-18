Trump Administration Touts Emissions Rollbacks As Way To Lower Car Prices Ahead Of Midterms: Report

Ahead of the midterm elections, the Donald Trump administration is touting the steps that it has taken to lower car prices, including rolling back regulations on vehicle emissions.

The Trump administration’s Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Saturday highlighted efforts to reduce car prices by removing vehicle emissions regulations, according to Reuters.

Trump Admin’s Midwestern Tour

Along with Duffy, EPA head Lee Zeldin and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer visited the Detroit Auto Show, concluding a Midwestern tour that included stops at a Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) factory.

Duffy stated these changes aim to lower car prices and provide products Americans desire. He emphasized that this is not an attack on EVs, but rather a move to avoid government policy favoring EVs over combustion engines.

President Trump faces economic challenges as he approaches the midterm elections, having promised to address rising consumer prices.

New Car Price Reaches New Record

The average new car price reached a record $50,326 in December, according to Cox Automotive. The administration eliminated a $7,500 EV tax credit and revoked California’s EV rules.

Despite policy changes, U.S. vehicle sales increased by 2.4% in 2025. Critics argue that removing EV incentives and imposing tariffs will harm consumers. However, Greer noted that car prices are declining, and tariffs’ effects are not significantly impacting consumers.

The Trump administration’s decision to roll back Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms has been met with support from industry leaders like Ford.

Ford CEO Backs Move

Ford CEO Jim Farley praised the move, emphasizing the company’s commitment to affordable, American-made vehicles. This aligns with the administration’s goal to save $109 billion for Americans.

Additionally, Duffy’s push for easing regulations on autonomous vehicles highlights a focus on innovation. The administration has invested $33 million in programs related to automated vehicles and AI, aiming to position the U.S. as a leader in transportation technology.

However, the administration’s stance has faced criticism, particularly from former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who supports EVs as the future of mobility.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com