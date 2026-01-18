'Everyone Wants To Critique, But No One Wants To Build,' Logan Paul Says While Auctioning $5.3 Million Pokémon Card

Logan Paul urged Gen Z to turn their passions into profit, using his auction of a rare $5.3 million Pikachu Illustrator card as proof that unconventional interests can become serious wealth.

Paul Says Gen Z Must Stop Complaining, Start Building

In an interview with Fortune published Saturday, the social media star and WWE performer said young people today face a volatile job market, but he believes the solution is simple: build something from what you love.

Paul, who first rose to fame on the now-defunct Vine app, has since turned internet fame into a sprawling business empire that includes YouTube content, consumer brands and a full-time wrestling career.

"We're in an interesting time where everyone wants to critique, but no one wants to build," Paul said.

"They all are just armchair quarterbacks yelling from the sidelines while there are doers out there who are creating, making, building, establishing, and I am that person."

Rare Pikachu Card Auction Highlights Passion-Driven Investing

The 28-year-old has become a high-profile collector of Pokémon cards and, in 2022, purchased the Pikachu Illustrator card for $5.3 million.

He has now put it up for auction with Ken Goldin, and bidding has already topped $6.3 million.

Paul said he hopes it ultimately sells for $7 million to $12 million.

Paul said his success has less to do with luck or algorithms and more with strategic partnerships and team-building.

"The people that you're putting your trust into to help build with you is probably the most important decision that you're going to make," he said.

Gen Z Embraced Side Hustles Amid AI And Cost Pressures

Last year, Gen Z increasingly relied on side hustles, with 57% reporting one, using them as potential full-time careers rather than temporary income.

Many viewed traditional 9-to-5 jobs as less essential and valued the flexibility to travel and spend time with family.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said hard work alone is no longer guaranteed stability due to AI, rising living costs, and housing affordability challenges.

He emphasized the need for technical skills like coding and training programs.

YouTube cofounder Steve Chen warned that constant short-form content could harm children's attention spans and cognitive development, as TikTok and Instagram Reels competed for engagement.

