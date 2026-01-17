Cathie Wood Sees SpaceX As Trillion-Dollar Contender, Optimistic On Tesla's Robotaxi Future

Cathie Wood, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Information Officer of ARK Invest, has made a bold prediction for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in 2026, suggesting a potential shift in the company’s trajectory.

Tesla's 2025 Ups And Downs

In an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross, Wood reflected on Tesla's 2025 performance, a year of notable ups and downs. She pointed to the company's resilience amid challenges like April's trade turmoil and the government shutdown, and said ARK Invest focused on its highest-conviction stocks to make the most of the opportunities.

Robotaxi Opportunity Could Boost Margins

Wood acknowledged the company’s challenges in the electric vehicle sales environment but highlighted the growing excitement around the Robotaxi opportunity. She noted that the market is shifting its focus to the recurring revenue model of Robotaxis, which could significantly improve Tesla’s margins.

Wood also noted about SpaceX, her second-favorite Elon Musk venture: “We wouldn’t be surprised to see it become the first trillion-dollar company (IPO), especially now that there’s a new opportunity: datacenters in space. We’re starting to do the modeling work on that now.”

Optimism on Inflation and Technology Trends

Wood also addressed concerns about high market valuations, pointing to historical trends and the potential for valuations to compress.

The visionary founder and prominent growth investor specializing in disruptive innovation expressed optimism about the inflation outlook, citing factors such as oil and housing prices, as well as technology's deflationary impact.

Tesla Trades

This interview comes on the heels of Wood’s recent trades involving the Texas-based electric vehicle company.

On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest sold 86,139 shares of Tesla worth about $37.8 million.

In December 2025, the firm sold 124,867 shares, generating roughly $59.35 million.

Despite the sales, Wood remains optimistic about Tesla’s future, particularly in the autonomous driving and robotics sectors.

Previously, she forecasted that Tesla’s stock could hit $2,600 by 2030, giving the company an $8.19 trillion market capitalization, assuming no change in shares outstanding.

Wood's predictions for Tesla's future will be closely watched by investors, given her track record.

With a strong Momentum in the 69th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TSLA stock is experiencing short-term consolidation along with medium and long-term upward movement.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

