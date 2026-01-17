'Nobody Will Remember Tesla Ever Made A Car:' Tech Investor Says Optimus Could Become Elon Musk's Biggest Legacy

Jason Calacanis, tech investor and podcaster, said Tesla Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) humanoid robot Optimus could overshadow the company's automotive legacy after a visit to its robotics facility.

Visit To Tesla Optimus Lab

On Thursday's episode of the All-In Podcast, Calacanis said he visited Tesla's Optimus lab with CEO Elon Musk two Sundays earlier at 10 a.m., where he saw Optimus 3 and watched teams of engineers at work. He made the remarks while speaking with Bob Sternfels, global managing partner of McKinsey & Company and Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst.

“Nobody will remember that Tesla ever made a car. They will only remember the Optimus,” Calacanis said, adding that Musk “is going to make a billion of those.”

Musk claimed Optimus could end poverty at a Tesla shareholder meeting.

Additionally, Musk established a price goal of $20,000 to $30,000 per unit once mass production starts.

LLM Technology Integration

Calacanis stated large language models will enable Optimus robots to “understand the world and then do things in the world that we don’t want to do.”

The angel investor in Uber (NYSE:UBER) said it will be “the most transformative technology product ever made in the history of humanity” and projected a one-to-one ratio of humans to Optimus robots.

Musk’s ambitious Optimus project faces competition from Chinese Unitree robots, which wowed audiences in late December with flips and intricate dance routines at a major concert.

