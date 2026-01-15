Palantir's Tool Powering Real-Time ICE Raids: ELITE

Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) has developed a sophisticated tracking software used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify and locate targets for deportation.

The app, named ELITE, generates detailed data-filled digital maps to track individuals across America, according to 404 Media. Using the app, ICE agents can view individuals' names, photos and specific “confidence scores” for home addresses.

Benzinga reached out to Palantir for comment and had not received a response at the time of publication.

PLTR stock is moving.

ELITE

Internal user guides describe ELITE as a targeting platform that uses advanced analytics to locate high-value targets quickly.

"Enhanced Leads Identification & Targeting for Enforcement (ELITE) is a targeting tool designed to improve capabilities for identifying and prioritizing high-value targets through advanced analytics," a user guide for ELITE obtained by 404 Media says.

ICE agents and officials can filter maps by “Special Operations” or specific demographics, including location, name or immigrant identification number. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) compared the ELITE app's ease of use to using a map to find a coffee shop on a cell phone.

Sworn testimony from an ICE agent in an Oregon raid in December confirmed the tool helps find “target-rich” locations, which shows a transition toward logistics for mass removals.

Data, including home addresses, flows from government groups like Health and Human Services (HHS), with private firms such as Thomson Reuters possibly also supplying information.

Palantir's Federal Connection

Palantir's government contracts reflect a growing role in federal enforcement work, with a recent $29.9 million contract extension on these engineering services.

While Palantir defends its work, legal experts express deep concern and believe the software enables real-time identification for arrests.

CEO Alex Karp has frequently emphasized that Palantir's mission supports Western security, but critics argue that the system builds an invasive surveillance machine.

Ultimately, Palantir's stock performance demonstrates that Wall Street remains highly bullish on the company’s deep federal integration.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies' stock has gained 159% over the past year. The stock closed at $177.07 on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.