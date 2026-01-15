Software Startup Temporal In Talks To Raise Capital At $5 Billion Valuation: Report

Software startup Temporal Technologies is in advanced talks ​to raise fresh capital ‌at a $5 billion valuation, double what it was valued at in a financing three ‌months ago, according to a report published on Wednesday.

Venture capital firm ‍Andreessen Horowitz is in discussions to lead the round, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Annual Revenue Crossed $100 Million Last Year

Temporal sells open source products that help companies build and manage complex software ⁠applications for ⁠customers, including AI firms. The company surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue last ‍year, according to the report.

The AI boom is fueling massive fundraising, with billions flowing into AI startups, data centers, and infrastructure.

Seattle-based Temporal did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

The company had raised $146 million at a $1.72 billion valuation last year in a deal led by Tiger Global. The valuation rose to $2.5 billion in October after a $105 million fundraise, led by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.

