CleanSpark Shares Surge As Texas Land Deal Positions Company For AI Data Center Growth

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares surged on Wednesday after it announced it is expanding its Texas footprint with a land-and-transmission deal near Houston aimed at powering large-scale data center campuses built for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

The move targets a scarce resource in today's market: transmission-level electricity in a strategically located grid.

The company signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to 447 acres in Brazoria County, Texas, along with a long-term extension arrangement for transmission facilities. CleanSpark anticipates that the site will initially support approximately 300 megawatts, with potential for expansion up to 600 megawatts.

The Brazoria County project becomes CleanSpark's second development initiative in ERCOT's greater Houston region, alongside its Austin County site. Together, the two locations represent more than 890 megawatts of aggregate potential utility capacity, giving the company a concentrated platform for multi-campus deployments.

CEO Matt Schultz said, "The demand for scaled, AI-native compute continues to accelerate, and access to transmission-level power in strategically advantageous regions has become increasingly constrained."

"This agreement underscores our ability to source and secure high-quality power at scale while building regional density that is highly attractive to leading AI and compute customers," he added.

CleanSpark also published its latest operating disclosure in a December 2025 Bitcoin mining update, outlining production and efficiency metrics. The update provides investors with another lens on execution as the company expands into AI-oriented infrastructure.

Price Action: CLSK shares were up 6.2% at $13.34 on Wednesday.

Photo: PJ McDonnell on Shutterstock.com