TCS, AMD Partner To Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption At Scale

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a strategic collaboration on Tuesday aimed at helping enterprises transition artificial intelligence initiatives from pilot stages to large-scale production, while modernizing legacy IT environments and enhancing digital workplaces.

Focus on AI at Scale and Industry Solutions

Under the agreement, TCS and AMD will co-develop industry-specific AI and generative AI solutions by combining TCS's domain expertise, systems integration capabilities, and global innovation ecosystem with AMD's high-performance computing and AI portfolio.

The partnership targets hybrid cloud and edge environments, AI-powered workplace solutions, and cloud-to-edge workloads. The companies plan to jointly invest in talent, with TCS rapidly upskilling and certifying associates on AMD hardware and software platforms.

Industry-specific GenAI frameworks are expected for life sciences, including drug discovery; manufacturing, covering cognitive quality engineering and smart manufacturing; and BFSI, with a focus on intelligent risk management. Tailored accelerators and best practices will also be developed to improve AI training and inference performance.

Executive Commentary

"AI adoption is accelerating, and unlocking its potential requires a new scale of high-performance computing and deep collaboration across the industry," said Lisa Su, chair and chief executive officer of AMD. She added that the collaboration with TCS is designed to help customers convert AI innovation into growth opportunities.

TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K. Krithivasan said the partnership would enable organizations to transition from experimentation to enterprise-scale AI deployment, while modernizing hybrid cloud and edge environments.

Technology Scope

TCS will integrate AMD Ryzen CPU-powered client solutions for workplace transformation and use AMD EPYC CPUs, Instinct GPUs, and AI accelerators to modernize hybrid cloud and high-performance computing environments.

AMD's embedded computing portfolio, including adaptive SoCs and FPGAs, will support edge innovation, inference, and industrial digitalization.

