Elon Musk's Starlink Goes Free In Iran As Regime's Internet Blackout Enters Day 5: Report

Elon Musk's SpaceX is reportedly offering free access to its Starlink satellite internet service in Iran.

SpaceX Provides Free Starlink Access Amid Crisis

On Tuesday, Iran entered the 17th day of nationwide protests as authorities kept the country cut off from the outside world.

According to NetBlocks, a platform that monitors online connectivity, "Iran has been offline for 120 hours," which is equivalent to five days.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Ahmadian, executive director of U.S.-based Holistic Resilience, which helps Iranians maintain internet access, said that SpaceX is allowing Starlink receivers to stay online without paying subscription fees, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday.

The publication also cited a source familiar with Starlink operations confirming the service.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Previously, President Donald Trump spoke about his plan to speak with Musk to reinstate internet services in Iran using Starlink.

On the other hand, Iranian authorities are reportedly working to block Starlink access. They are jamming signals and seizing equipment.

On Tuesday, IRIB News, Iran's state-run media agency, reported that the Iranian authorities have confiscated "a large consignment" of electronic equipment used for "espionage and sabotage." The report included footage in which some items appeared to be Starlink receivers.

Starlink's Role In Global Conflicts

This is not the first time Musk's company has provided Starlink services in politically sensitive situations.

Just earlier this month, Starlink announced that it would provide free broadband service in Venezuela through Feb. 3 following the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro.

The company has also provided internet access in Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

Photo courtesy: bella1105 / Shutterstock.com