Tesla Releases 7-Seater Model Y In US As Improved China Sales Provide Boost To Elon Musk's TSLA Amid Delivery Shortfall

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has unveiled a new, 7-seater version of the Model Y crossover SUV as the EV maker's sales improved in China despite a Q4 delivery shortfall.

7-Seater Model Y SUV

The company's official North American handle revealed the 7-seater version for the U.S. on Monday in a post on the social media platform X. "Model Y Premium now seats up to 7," the company said. The post also mentioned a new black headliner, as well as a larger 16-inch touchscreen display available with the Premium and Performance variants.

The company will charge an extra $2,500 for the 7-seater layout. The configuration is also only available with the Model Y Premium all-wheel drive trim levels. The trim level retails for a price of $51,490, excluding additional fees, and comes with a 30-Day Full Self-Driving (Supervised) trial.

Tesla's 6-Seater Model Y

The company had unveiled a 6-seater layout for the Model Y SUV in China last year, which proved to be a popular vehicle for the automaker, helping the EV giant grapple with its sales woes.

What's more, Tesla reported its best-ever monthly sales tally in China during December, recording more than 93,000 sales in the country. The number illustrated a 13.2% growth in sales for Tesla.

The 6-seater Model Y's popularity in the world's largest car market has also prompted the automaker to bring it to the European market sometime this year after it received approval from EU authorities. The Europe-spec model could also offer a WLTP range of approximately 423 miles.

FSD In Europe, Need For Marketing

The company is also eyeing an expansion of its FSD technology in Europe, with the Dutch safety regulator RDW (Netherlands Vehicle Authority) confirming the company’s targeted February 2026 timeline for the deployment, which could change.

Meanwhile, investor Gary Black of the Future Fund LLC sounded out renewed calls for Tesla to up its marketing muscle, sharing that the company cannot rely on a few "cheerleaders" on social media to help market its products.

Price Action: TSLA slipped 0.19% during the After-hours trading session on Monday and is currently valued at $448.10 per share, according to Benzinga Pro data.

