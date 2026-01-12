Apple, Samsung At Center Of India's Proposed Source Code Disclosure Plan: Report

India is reportedly considering a proposal that would require smartphone manufacturers, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF), to disclose their source code and make certain software changes to enhance security.

India Pushes New Data Security Standards

India is contemplating a security overhaul that would mandate smartphone makers to share their source code with the government, Reuters reported. This proposal, which includes 83 security standards, also requires companies to notify the government of major software updates.

These steps align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to bolster user data security in the world's second-largest smartphone market, home to nearly 750 million devices.

However, industry giants such as Apple, Samsung, Alphabet Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google, and Xiaomi Corp. (OTC:XIACF) have expressed concerns that these standards, which have no global precedent, could potentially expose proprietary information.

India Tightens Security Over Spy Fears

Last month, the Indian government scrapped a mandatory cyber safety app over surveillance concerns but pressed ahead with strict security testing for cameras due to fears of Chinese spying.

This move by India comes in the wake of increasing global scrutiny of big tech companies. Apple, for instance, was fined $115 million by Italy’s Competition Authority in December 2025 for alleged abuse of its dominant position in the mobile app market. The AGCM accused Apple of violating European regulations with its App Store, where it holds an “absolute dominance” in dealing with third-party developers.

Meanwhile, other tech giants like Google, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) are reportedly escaping new European regulations under the EU’s upcoming Digital Networks Act.

This act is a significant overhaul of EU digital and telecom rules aimed at boosting competitiveness and accelerating investment in broadband and fiber infrastructure.

Photo: hanohiki via Shutterstock.com

