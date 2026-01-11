Bernie Sanders Renews Criticism Of Tech Industry's AI, Robotics Push: 'Multi-Multi-Billionaires Are Pouring…'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has renewed his criticism of the tech industry's investment in AI and Robotics, expressing concern about its widespread application.

Making Huge Amounts Of Money

In a video shared on the social media platform X on Saturday, the senator called out tech companies and CEOs, like Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Jensen Huang, as well as Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, billionaire Jeff Bezos and Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PLTR) Peter Thiel.

"Mutli-multi-billionaires are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into implementing and developing this technology," Sanders said in the video, questioning the motives behind the technology's development.

"You think they're staying up nights worrying about working people?" Sanders asked, before responding that the CEOs weren't doing so.

The video then showcased Hyundai Motor Group's application of Boston Dynamics' Atlas humanoid robot, which would be deployed at the automaker's facility starting in 2028 to oversee parts sequencing, before scaling up deployments of the robot to more complex tasks.

"The function of technology must be to improve human life, not just line the pockets of billionaires," Sanders said in the post.

Bernie Sanders' Criticism Of Robotics

The Vermont Independent has shared his criticism of the technology on multiple occasions in the past, going as far as saying that the world wasn't far from seeing Robotic soldiers being deployed in conflicts in the near future.

He also criticized e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), sharing that the company plans to replace human workers with robots to boost profits while avoiding the costs tied to human labor, as robots do not require time off or wages or health benefits.

Sanders also locked horns with Musk, asking the billionaire about his roadmap to achieving the “utopia” Musk had touted, which would be enabled by the push towards developing robotics and AI technology.

Photo Courtesy: Rich Koele on Shutterstock.com