January 11, 2026 3:11 PM 1 min read

Jeff Bezos, Larry Page and Sergey Brin on the Verge Of $300 Billion Club

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Senior Writer
The $200 billion club is beginning to look quaint as tech titans ride the wave of AI to unprecedented wealth heights.

A recent report revealed that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are inching closer to the $300 billion mark, with their personal fortunes exceeding $250 billion each.

The surge in Alphabet shares, which climbed 65% last year and have seen an additional 4.5% increase this year, has significantly boosted their wealth. This surge is largely due to growing investor enthusiasm about the company’s AI initiatives.

Bezos’ wealth has also seen a moderate rise, from $239 billion at the start of 2025 to $268 billion, reflecting a roughly 5% increase in Amazon’s stock price last year and another 6% rise this year, reports the Insider.

The Bloomberg's Billionaires Index shows that Larry Page and Sergey Brin ended Friday with net worths of about $281 billion and $261 billion, respectively.

Their wealth surged in 2025, rising by roughly $101 billion for Page and $92 billion for Brin, second only to Elon Musk in annual gains, and has continued to climb this year with an additional increase of around $12 billion and $11 billion.

The only person wealthier than the trio is Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX, with a net worth of $639 billion at Friday’s close. 

He saw a $165 billion wealth jump last year, thanks to Tesla stock gaining 11% and SpaceX’s valuation leaping from $350 billion to $800 billion. 

This highlights the growing trend of tech moguls amassing significant wealth, largely driven by the success of their companies and investor excitement around technological advancements such as AI.

