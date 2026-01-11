Here's Why Mark Cuban Says AI Is 'Stupid'—and How That Could Affect Your Job or Business

Billionaire Mark Cuban underscored the critical role of artificial intelligence in the business world, saying that while it is “stupid,” it “remembers everything.”

Cuban highlighted the importance of AI during a call with Clipbook founder Adam Joseph. He stated, “There’s going to be two types of companies: those who are great at AI, and everybody else,” adding that the latter are doomed to failure as AI is a transformative tool.

According to Cuban, AI can significantly benefit businesses that implement it effectively. However, he also cautioned that misuse of AI could turn a potentially beneficial tool into a costly distraction.

“AI is stupid. But it’s somebody who’s a savant that remembers everything,” Cuban said.

As per the report by the Insider, Cuban stressed the importance for business leaders to understand the nuances and differences between various AI tools, and not to treat them as interchangeable.

While acknowledging the hype surrounding AI, Cuban also pointed out the technology’s limitations, noting that AI tools can be error-prone yet overly confident. He warned that businesses that underestimate the power of AI are at risk of disruption.

Additionally, Cuban emphasized the need to protect intellectual property in the AI era, warning businesses against indiscriminately sharing their work online as they could unintentionally provide valuable data to web-scraping chatbots.

Cuban’s comments underscore the growing importance of AI in the business world. As technology continues to evolve, companies that fail to adapt and effectively utilize AI could find themselves falling behind.

Cuban’s warning serves as a reminder to businesses to not only implement AI but to do so effectively, understanding the nuances of different tools and protecting their intellectual property in the process.