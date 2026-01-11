Weekend Round-Up: GM's $7.1 Billion EV Charge, Polestar's Record Year, Tesla's Best Month In China And More

This week was a whirlwind of activity in the automotive industry. From record-breaking sales to strategic brand expansions, the sector is off to a roaring start. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Polestar’s Stellar Year Despite Market Challenges

Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar Automotive reported a 27% increase in Q4 2025 retail sales, selling 15,608 vehicles. The company’s annual sales also saw a significant boost, with a total of 60,119 vehicles sold, marking a 34% increase from 2024. Polestar CEO, Michael Lohscheller, hailed 2025 as the company’s best year ever, despite facing challenging market conditions.

Tesla’s Record-Breaking Month In China

Tesla Inc. had a remarkable December in China, selling 93,843 vehicles, a 13.2% YoY increase from December 2024. This also marked a 31.2% QoQ growth for the EV giant. According to data shared by influencer Roland Pircher, this was Tesla’s best sales month ever.

BYD’s New Sub-Brand For The Ride-Hailing Market

Chinese automaker BYD Co. Ltd. has reportedly launched a new sub-brand specifically designed for the ride-hailing industry. The company showcased four different vehicles under the new “领汇” badge in a regulatory catalog released by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

GM’s $7.1 Billion EV-Related Charge

General Motors Co. announced a $7.1 billion charge related to its EV operations. The charge includes over $4.2 billion related to supplier commercial settlements and contract cancellation fees, and $1.8 billion from “non-cash impairments.” The company also hinted at additional charges in 2026, albeit “significantly less” than 2025’s EV-related charges.

Waymo’s Updated ‘Ojai’ Robotaxi Minivan

Alphabet Inc.’s autonomous cab unit Waymo unveiled the updated version of its Robotaxi minivan, Ojai, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The vehicle, built in collaboration with Chinese automaker Zeekr, features over 13 cameras, 6 radar sensors, 4 LiDAR sensors, and additional features to keep the sensors clean.

