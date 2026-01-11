Elon Musk To Open Source New X Algorithm In A Week: 'This Will Be Repeated Every 4 Weeks'

Elon Musk has revealed plans to make the new X algorithm open source. This initiative is set to roll out in a week, aiming to provide users and developers with a deeper understanding of the platform’s recommendation system.

Open Sourcing Code

Musk announced on X that the new algorithm, including all code for recommending organic and advertising posts, will become open source in seven days. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and understanding.

"We will make the new X algorithm, including all code used to determine what organic and advertising posts are recommended to users, open source in 7 days," he said.

The billionaire added that this will be repeated every four weeks, with comprehensive notes to help people understand what changes were made.

By providing access to the code and comprehensive notes, Musk aims to foster a better understanding of how recommendations are determined on the platform.

Slew Of Regulatory Changes

This comes amidst a backdrop of regulatory challenges and financial pressures for Musk’s ventures. Recently, Australia implemented a social media ban for users under 16, impacting platforms like X, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google.

This regulation, aimed at protecting minors, requires platforms to enforce age restrictions or face hefty fines.

Grok Under Scrutiny

Furthermore, X’s Grok AI has been under scrutiny for enabling the creation of inappropriate images, prompting investigations in Europe and other regions. These controversies highlight the growing need for transparency and ethical considerations in tech.

Additionally, xAI, Musk’s AI venture, is reportedly facing significant financial challenges, with expenses outpacing revenue. The company has incurred substantial losses, spending billions on infrastructure and talent.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock