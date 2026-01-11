Tim Cook Could Be Replaced By This 25-Year Veteran, JPMorgan Wins Apple Card Business And More: This Week In Appleverse

The week was filled with significant updates from the tech and finance sectors. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories that could shape the market in the coming days.

Tim Cook’s Replacement? Report Links Head Of Hardware Engineering As Next CEO

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has been leading the company to new heights for over a decade. However, reports suggest that his successor might already be within the company. John Ternus, the head of hardware engineering, is rumored to be the top contender for the CEO position.

Ternus has been with Apple for over 25 years and has played a crucial role in the development of key products like the iPhone and the much-anticipated foldable iPhone.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Could Buy 92,984 iPhone 17s With His 2025 Compensation

Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook was among the highest-paid executives in 2024. Despite a slight dip in his 2025 compensation, Cook still received an impressive pay package. This news comes as Apple’s stock trailed several leading market indexes for the year. A new filing from Apple provides a detailed breakdown of Cook’s 2025 compensation.

Jamie Dimon’s Grip On US Credit Card Dominance Grows As JPMorgan Wins Apple Card Business

Apple Inc. has chosen JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) as the new issuer of the Apple Card, replacing Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). This move significantly reshapes the consumer finance ambitions of all three companies. The deal expands JPMorgan Chase’s already massive credit card business and will bring over $20 billion in Apple Card balances onto Chase’s platform.

Senator Dumps Apple, Google, Microsoft To End 2025—But Refuses To Sell This Mag 7 Underperformer

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) recently disclosed the sale of three Magnificent Seven stocks in December. This includes stocks from Apple, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT). However, the senator did not sell a Mag7 stock, which could be more telling. This move comes amid a strong focus on the trading activity of members of Congress.

Gene Munster Flags Positive Signal For Nvidia, Apple

Foxconn Technology Group, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (OTC:HNHAF) (OTC:HNHPF), delivered a record-breaking fourth quarter. This was driven by surging artificial intelligence demand, which also bodes well for Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Apple. The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer reported fourth-quarter revenue of NTD 2.6 trillion ($82.7 billion), up 22% year over year.

Photo courtesy: jamesteohart via Shutterstock