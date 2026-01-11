McKinsey CEO Bob Sternfels Says AI Shows We've Been Too Focused On 'Perfect Marks'

McKinsey & Company is using artificial intelligence (AI) to rethink what makes a top candidate, prioritizing resilience and adaptability over flawless academic records.

AI Reveals Key Traits For Success

In an interview on Harvard Business Review's IdeaCast podcast this week, CEO Bob Sternfels said the firm analyzed 20 years of hiring data with AI to uncover traits that predict long-term success.

"An applicant who has experienced a setback and recovered has a higher probability of making partner," Sternfels said.

Resilience Now Drives Partner Selection

Sternfels said, " It turns that out we've had some bias in our system."

“We've been too focused on whether one has perfect marks instead of whether one is resilient,“ He added.

McKinsey, one of the world's most selective consulting firms, receives roughly 1 million résumés each year but plans to hire only about 1% of applicants.

In December, it promoted about 200 employees to partner, half the size of its 2022 class, reported Business Insider.

The firm also evaluates problem-solving skills through a game-based assessment called Solve, while providing resources to ensure candidates from diverse backgrounds can demonstrate their strengths.

"This helps to ensure candidates from any background — regardless of whether they have exposure to resources like consulting clubs — can demonstrate their distinctiveness in our process," a spokesperson said.

AI Reshapes Jobs And Hiring Worldwide

Earlier this month, Millions of young Americans faced a shifting job market as AI displaced entry-level office roles, pushing graduates to explore skilled trades, retail, hospitality, and STEM careers, according to Randstad CEO Sander van't Noordende.

He urged retraining and learning new skills to stay competitive.

In December, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and other firms transformed hiring practices, prioritizing AI proficiency, curiosity, and problem-solving alongside interpersonal skills.

Candidates without computer science backgrounds increasingly demonstrated AI capabilities to meet these demands.

AI experts, including Geoffrey Hinton, warned that 2026 could see millions of jobs replaced and highlighted risks from AI's ability to reason and deceive, even as the technology offered benefits in medicine, education, and climate research.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock