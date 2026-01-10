Andreessen Horowitz Raises More Than $15 Billion, Doubles Down On AI And Defense

Andreessen Horowitz, commonly known as a16z, has raised more than $15 billion in new capital, co-founder Ben Horowitz said in a blog post on Friday.

The raise is equal to 18% of all venture capital dollars allocated in the U.S. last year, Horowitz said.

Focus On Defense, AI And ‘American Dynamism‘

The new funding is spread across multiple strategies, including $6.75 billion for growth investments, roughly $1.7 billion each for application-layer and infrastructure funds, $1.176 billion for its "American Dynamism" strategy, $700 million for biotech and health care, and about $3 billion for other venture initiatives.

The "American Dynamism" strategy focuses on defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and public infrastructure.

The portfolio includes companies such as Anduril Industries, Shield AI, and Saronic Technologies, aligning closely with U.S. national security and Pentagon priorities.

At the same time, the firm has made major bets across the artificial intelligence stack, with investments spanning infrastructure, foundation models, and consumer-facing applications.

In the past few years, the Silicon Valley firm has doubled down on defense technology, backing companies such as Anduril and SpaceX. The sector has gained momentum from President Donald Trump's push to rebuild the U.S. military and industrial capacity.

The latest haul would bring the firm's total assets under management to more than $90 billion, placing it alongside Sequoia Capital as one of the world's largest venture capital firms.

Defense Stocks Rally As Trump Floats $1.5 Trillion Military Budget

Earlier this week, defense stocks rebounded sharply, recovering losses from the previous session after President Trump said the U.S. military budget could climb from the congressionally approved $900 billion to as much as $1.5 trillion by 2027.

Last year, Trump also stepped up pressure on major defense contractors, criticizing their use of stock buybacks and high executive pay while questioning whether those priorities were slowing production.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock