Ross Gerber Blasts Elon Musk's Conference Call 'Hallucinations' That 'Don't Even Come Remotely True': Robotaxis Just Ubers, Robot Not Working

Gerber Kawasaki co-founder Ross Gerber has criticized Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's claims about the company's future endeavors, including unsupervised autonomous vehicles, as Tesla fails to reach its end-of-the-year driverless Robotaxi goal.

Elon Musk's Hallucinations

In a post on the social media platform X, the investor slammed Musk and Tesla. "The CEO makes claims (hallucinations) on conference calls that don’t even come remotely true…" Gerber said. He added that the Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) system still poses problems despite offering Level 2 autonomy.

It’s worth noting that Gerber, who has been a vocal critic of Tesla and Musk, had earlier praised the FSD system for its improvements over its predecessors, but did subsequently highlight multiple issues with the technology.

"The robotaxis are still just Ubers. The robot is far from working. Car sales are falling," Gerber said. He then questioned the company's stock performance, saying, "PE is 300," still. "Something has got to give," the investor said.

Tesla's Autonomous Exploits

Tesla has been working on its autonomous driving technology, with Musk recently sharing that he was driven around autonomously by a Tesla Robotaxi in Austin. Musk had also shared that the company's Cybercab, which was spotted testing in Austin and California, will see a production scale-up sometime this year.

Sharing his thoughts on Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) self-driving technology, Alpamayo, Musk shared that the distribution side of autonomous driving was the biggest challenge for scaling autonomy.

Gary Black Says Tesla Won't Solve Autonomous Driving Alone

Investor Gary Black of the Future Fund LLC recently said that Tesla wouldn't be the only company working towards solving autonomous driving amid Nvidia's Alpamayo technology reveal, which CEO Jensen Huang touted as a ChatGPT moment for physical AI.

Black also said that ride-hailing companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) could help democratize autonomous driving. Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Robotaxi service Waymo also unveiled its new minivan-style autonomous cab developed with Chinese automaker Zeekr. The van, dubbed “Ojai,” boasts Waymo's 6th-generation autonomous hardware.

Price Action: TSLA traded for $435.80, gaining 1.02% at market close on Thursday. However, it slipped 0.14% to $435.21 during the after-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: Mijansk786 on Shutterstock.com

