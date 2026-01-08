Nvidia Teams Up With Dow's 2025 Champion To Build The Next Era Of AI Machines

The annual CES conference in January often highlights new products and innovations from technology giants and startups. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has gotten plenty of attention for its own new products, but a partnership with industrial giant Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) could also get investors talking.

Caterpillar stock is trading near recent highs. What’s the outlook for CAT shares?

Nvidia, Caterpillar Partner on AI Machines

When it comes to growth from AI-related products, Caterpillar doesn't want to be left behind.

The company announced an expanded collaboration with Nvidia on Wednesday that will see the companies work together on AI-powered solutions for machines, job sites, factories, and supply chains.

Caterpillar said the collaboration will "drive innovation" for the company.

"As AI moves beyond data to reshape the physical world, it is unlocking new opportunities for innovation – from job sites and factory floors to offices," Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed said.

Creed said the company is focused on deploying advanced technology across all aspects of the business and all its machines.

"Our collaboration with NVIDIA is accelerating that progress like never before."

Caterpillar will use the Nvidia Jetson Thor platform, which allows for real-time AI inference on construction, mining and power equipment.

The company said the collaboration will allow Caterpillar to be ready for AI-assisted and autonomous operations. Caterpillar said the new features include personalized insights for customers, real-time coaching, AI-driven recommendations, computer vision and a "digital nervous system for customers' jobsites."

Caterpillar debuted the Cat AI Assistant at CES 2026, where Creed and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang both gave separate keynotes about their respective businesses. Huang praised the collaboration with Caterpillar in a press release.

"For a century, Caterpillar has built the industrial machines that shaped the world," Huang said. "In the age of AI, NVIDIA and Caterpillar are partnering across the full spectrum – from autonomous construction fleets to the AI data centers powering the next industrial revolution."

AI Growth Is Important For Industrials

Caterpillar is far from the first industrial company to put a new emphasis on AI-related products and growth. Farm equipment manufacturer Deere & Co has been working on new AI products and has been praised by analysts for its technology advancements.

Nvidia is one of the top AI companies in the world and the collaboration with Caterpillar could quickly put a spotlight on the industrial giant.

Caterpillar's presence at CES was about showing off technology and AI enhancements and the new Nvidia collaboration likely elevates the company's standing in the eyes of analysts and investors. The keys will be if customers utilize the AI products and buy new Caterpillar products and if investors see the company as more of a play on technology.

Technology companies often get higher valuations than industrial companies. With Caterpillar at the crossroads of industrials and AI, the company could see another strong year.

Caterpillar was the top performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2025 with a return of 59.5%.

Caterpillar Stock Price Action

Caterpillar stock trades at $599.18 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $267.30 to $627.50. Caterpillar stock is up 66% over the past year.

Photo: Michael Vi / Shutterstock