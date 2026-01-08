Waymo Unveils Updated 'Ojai' Robotaxi Minivan Built In Collaboration With Zeekr

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) autonomous cab unit Waymo has unveiled the updated version of its Robotaxi, built in collaboration with Chinese automaker Zeekr, following a 2021 partnership.

Ojai Robotaxi Revealed

The company revealed the Robotaxi minivan, dubbed Ojai [pronounced OHAAY], at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 on Wednesday. Waymo revealed that the company is integrating its new generation technology into the minivan at its Arizona facility, with testing for the vehicle underway in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

According to a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday by influencer Sawyer Merritt, the Robotaxi would feature over 13 cameras, 6 radar sensors, 4 LiDAR sensors, as well as heaters, wipers and sprayers to keep the sensors clean.

Waymo's London Expansion, $10 Billion Funding

The reveal comes as Waymo has been looking to expand its services internationally, with the company eyeing an expansion into London. The company announced it would be working with its local fleet operations partner, Moove, and seeking the regulatory approvals to operate Robotaxis in London.

The Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rival is reportedly also seeking to raise more than $10 billion in funding at an over $100 billion valuation. It's worth noting that Waymo firmly remains in pole position in the U.S. Robotaxi race, completing over 14 million paid robotaxi rides last year.

Zeekr's US Debut?

Meanwhile, Zeekr, backed by Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTC:GELYF) (OTC:GELHY) , is reportedly mulling an entry into the U.S. market in the near future. Geely, which has a majority stake in Swedish automaker Volvo, which in turn owns Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) , has a production facility in South Carolina. The facility could come in handy for its U.S. ambitions.

Price Action: Alphabet’s Class A shares gained 0.58% during Thursday’s Pre-market trading, climbing to $323.86, according to Benzinga Pro data.

