OpenAI Sets Aside Employee Stock Pool Worth $50 Billion: Report

OpenAI has reportedly earmarked a significant employee stock grant pool of about $50 billion, or 10% of the company’s value, which stood at $500 billion as of October.

The Sam Altman-led company has already awarded $80 billion in vested equity, which, together with its employee stock grant pool, accounts for roughly 26% of the company, reported The Information on Wednesday.

The ChatGPT owner did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Stock Pool Reflects OpenAI's Growth Plans

The news comes after the company was rumored to be considering a $100 billion fundraise at a $750 billion valuation. This was seen as a significant step in the company’s potential path to a $1 trillion IPO.

A previous report by Reuters revealed that OpenAI is weighing an IPO as early as late 2026 at a valuation starting around $60 billion, though discussions are preliminary and timing could shift. Some insiders point to a 2027 target, while the company says an IPO is not its current focus.

Experts Say OpenAI May Be Undervalued

Still, some experts believe that OpenAI is still undervalued, with Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management arguing that the company’s rumored $830 billion valuation may still be too low. This suggests that OpenAI’s potential and market value could be even higher than the reported figures.

Furthermore, there has been speculation about OpenAI’s potential acquisition of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by Jan. 1, 2027, with traders actively betting on the possibility. The speculation gathered steam after The Information listed the acquisition of a digital pinboard platform by the ChatGPT owner among its 2026 predictions.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.