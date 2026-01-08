Netflix's Ted Sarandos Credits Fiction As His Leadership Guide, Says This Is 'Real' Test For Navigating Challenges

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) co-CEO Ted Sarandos credits fiction, rather than traditional management books, with shaping how he navigates leadership challenges and high-stakes business decisions.

On Wednesday, Sarandos, 61, told CNBC's Leaders Playbook that he rarely reads management books, preferring fiction to learn about leadership.

His favorite is Typhoon, a 1902 novella by Joseph Conrad about a steamship captain and crew battling a violent storm.

"It doesn't sound like a management story on the surface, but I think it's the most powerful leadership story I've ever read," Sarandos said.

He added, "I read it over and over again because I find … I get something different in the book every time I read it."

He recalled that when he first read the book, he saw the captain as reckless, but later recognized a deeper lesson about leading through uncertainty.

"The real leadership test is: How do you manage through that?" he said.

Applying Fiction Lessons To Netflix Risks

Sarandos connected the story's lessons to his own career.

About a decade after joining Netflix as head of content operations, he spent $100 million on the company's first original series, House of Cards, greenlighting two seasons without CEO Reed Hastings' approval.

"If it succeeds, we could completely transform the business as we know it," he said.

