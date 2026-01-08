Unsolicited Nudes Now Priority Crime In UK: Tech Platforms Face Legal Obligation To Detect, Stop Sexual Images As AI Risks Grow

Britain is forcing technology companies to proactively block unsolicited sexual images, marking a major escalation in how governments hold platforms accountable for online abuse fueled by artificial intelligence.

UK Online Safety Rules Take Effect

Starting Thursday, technology companies operating in the U.K. must take active steps to detect and prevent the sharing of unsolicited sexual images, commonly known as cyberflashing, reported Reuters.

The requirement falls under the country's Online Safety Act, which applies to major social media platforms such as Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) Facebook, YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google, ByteDance's TikTok and Elon Musk's X, as well as dating apps and websites hosting adult content.

Cyberflashing has been a criminal offense in England and Wales since January 2024, carrying penalties of up to two years in prison.

The new rules elevate it to a priority offense, shifting greater responsibility onto platforms to stop harmful material before it reaches users.

Platforms Now Legally Required To Prevent Abuse

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said companies are now legally obligated to detect and block the content, not simply respond after complaints are made. She emphasized the need to make online spaces safer for women and girls, citing survey data showing that one in three teenage girls has received unsolicited sexual images.

Britain's media regulator, Ofcom, will consult on the technical measures platforms must implement and has the authority to enforce compliance.

Global Scrutiny Over AI-Generated Deepfakes

The crackdown comes amid rising concern over sexually explicit AI-generated images. France has opened an investigation into X over deepfake sexual content linked to its chatbot, Grok, calling the material illegal.

The European Commission has also warned that Grok's "spicy mode" may violate EU rules.

U.K. officials have urged X to urgently address a surge in intimate deepfake images, while regulators in India have also sought explanations from the platform.

