Ford's Tesla FSD Competitor? Automaker To Offer 'Eyes-Off' Technology In 2028 With $30,000 EV

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) is working on “eyes-off” technology similar to Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) awaited unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, as well as General Motors Co.‘s (NYSE:GM) Super Cruise system.

Ford Eyeing 2028 Launch With Affordable EV

The Michigan-based automaker will offer the technology in 2028 via the company's Universal EV Platform, Ford said in an official statement released on Wednesday. The platform will underpin the company's $30,000 EV and will offer "L3 eyes-off driving" by 2028, the company said.

Ford also announced that developing the autonomous technology in-house will also make it more affordable for customers. The company stated that its AI assistant, available on the Ford and Lincoln apps, is capable of analyzing pictures and "Ford-specific data" with "real-world needs."

"A rollout will begin in early 2026 and will reach up to 8 million customers, with a native in-vehicle experience starting in 2027," the automaker stated. It also shared that the company's "vehicle brain," which is a central chip, can help Ford enable "a single, powerful module that unifies infotainment, ADAS, audio, and networking."

Ford's Sales In 2025, EV Rollback

Two of the automaker's all-electric offerings were among the top-selling EVs in the U.S. last year, with the Mustang Mach-E selling 51,620 units, while the F-150 Lightning EV Pickup Truck sold 27,307 units.

It's worth noting that Ford recently scrapped the production of the F-150 Lightning EV Pickup truck, citing profitability concerns amid a pullback of EV demand in the U.S. Ford will instead focus on the F-150 EREV instead.

The automaker also announced that it has taken a $19.5 billion charge, pivoting to hybrids globally, but will focus more on low-cost EVs for the U.S. via its Universal EV Platform.

Nvidia's Alpamayo

Amid the self-driving push, chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) also unveiled its new Alpamayo technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, which is an open-source model, touted as the "ChatGPT moment for physical AI" by the chipmaker's CEO Jensen Huang.

Price Action: Ford shares gained 0.27% during Tuesday’s after-hours trading, climbing to $13.78, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock