Micron's New York Megafab Set To Become Largest Chip Facility In America

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) said on Wednesday that it will officially break ground on its massive semiconductor manufacturing site in Onondaga County, New York, on January 16, 2026.

After completing environmental reviews and securing required permits, Micron is ready to begin site preparation and construction.

The project represents the largest private investment ever made in New York state and will house some of the world's most advanced memory chip manufacturing.

The planned campus could eventually include up to four fabrication plants, making it the largest semiconductor facility in the U.S.

AI Demand Drives Strategic Expansion

Micron says the site will play a critical role in supplying memory chips for artificial intelligence systems, which are driving rapid growth in global computing demand.

Micron Chairman and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra will join officials from the Trump administration, members of Congress, New York state and local leaders, and business and community representatives at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Mehrotra said the New York megafab marks a turning point for both Micron and the U.S. semiconductor industry.

He added that the investment strengthens Micron's position as the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory chips.

Micron stock gained over 234% in the last 12 months as artificial intelligence drives demand for high-bandwidth memory.

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated an Overweight rating on Micron and raised his price forecast to $400 from $275.

MU Price Action: Micron Technology shares were down 0.13% at $343.33 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

