Donald Trump Once Tried To Ban TikTok—Now Trump-Related Videos Have Racked Up 339 Billion Views As He Builds A 16 Million-Follower Army On The App

President Donald Trump's complicated history with TikTok has come full circle, with the app he once sought to ban now serving as one of his most powerful platforms for digital reach and political influence.

From TikTok Ban Threats To Viral Political Machine

During his first term in the White House, Trump repeatedly pushed to ban TikTok over national security concerns tied to its Chinese ownership.

Yet in 2024, he reversed course, joining the video-sharing platform and embracing it as a direct channel to millions of voters, particularly younger users who dominate the app's audience.

Trump made his TikTok debut with a high-energy post filmed at a UFC fight in Newark, New Jersey, where he waved to fans, posed for selfies and capped the clip by asking viewers.

In December 2025, it was reported that TikTok had entered into binding agreements with a consortium of investors—including Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) , Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX—to establish a new U.S.-based TikTok entity.

Trump-Related TikTok Content Explodes To 339 Billion Views

According to a TikTok year-in-review graphic shared by Trump on Truth Social on Tuesday, videos tagged with #Trump have accumulated roughly 339 billion all-time views on the platform.

In 2025 alone, #MAGA videos generated about 201 billion views, while #Trump content added another 166 billion views, underscoring the scale of Trump's digital footprint across the app.

Source: Truth Social

The data reflects views across all user-generated content related to Trump, not just posts from his official account. Viral spikes were driven by major moments including Trump's inauguration, peace deal announcements and high-profile public appearances.

Trump's TikTok Following Grows, But He Trails Top Creators

Trump currently has more than 16 million followers on TikTok, making him one of the most-followed political figures on the platform. However, he remains far behind TikTok's biggest global creators.

The most-followed TikTok accounts include Khaby Lame with more than 160 million followers, Charli D'Amelio at 156 million, MrBeast at nearly 124 million, Bella Poarch with about 93 million and TikTok's official account with more than 92 million followers.

