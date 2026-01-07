Jensen Huang Won't Regularly Update Nvidia's $500B AI Visibility, But CFO Says Figure Has 'Definitely Gotten Larger' As Customers Rush To Rubin

On Tuesday, Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said the chipmaker's $500 billion AI demand outlook won't be revised quarter by quarter, even as new developments continue to push expectations higher.

Nvidia Holds The Line On $500 Billion — Signals Upside Ahead

Huang told Kif Leswing, CNBC’s tech reporter, that he does not plan to regularly update the $500 billion visibility figure for AI-related demand, according to a post on X by Kristina Partsinevelos, a correspondent for the network

Huang said the number reflects what Nvidia can already see on its books across 2025 and 2026, but added that "many new developments should increase our expectation," signaling upside beyond the headline figure.

The $500 billion visibility includes demand for Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs, next-generation Vera Rubin chips and related systems and networking hardware.

CFO: The $500 Billion Figure Has Already Grown

In another post, Partsinevelos noted that Nvidia CFO Colette Kress reinforced that message, saying the $500 billion visibility has increased since the company's GTC conference in October.

"So yes, that $500 billion has definitely gotten larger," Kress said, noting that Nvidia is already seeing orders for Vera Rubin as customers plan full-year volumes.

Those customers include major cloud service providers, AI model developers and so-called neoclouds, signaling that demand for Nvidia's next-generation platforms is being locked in well ahead of launch.

Open Models And Anthropic Drive More GPU Demand

Huang also pointed to the rapid rise of open-source AI models as a surprise driver of demand, saying models such as DeepSeek, Qwen and Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) Llama are now generating roughly one in four tokens.

Rather than reducing compute needs, Huang said the spread of open models has expanded overall usage, fueling more demand for Nvidia's chips.

That trend is being reinforced by major partnerships. In November 2025, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Nvidia announced a strategic collaboration with Anthropic that included a combined $15 billion investment in the AI startup.

Analysts See Stronger 2026 Outlook

Huang first disclosed the $500 billion figure at GTC in October, describing it as business already on the books across 2025 and 2026.

Analysts later concluded the comments implied a significantly stronger revenue outlook for 2026 than previously expected, driven largely by Rubin-era demand.

Price Action: Nvidia shares slipped 0.47% during Tuesday's regular trading session before ticking up 0.49% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

