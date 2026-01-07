Mark Zuckerberg Is The Friend That 'Text Backs Too Fast' As Meta Shows Off Neural Typing Using Ray-Ban Display Glasses

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has leaned into sci-fi territory, showcasing how the company's Ray-Ban Display glasses can let users type messages at lightning speed—without touching a phone or keyboard.

Zuckerberg And Bosworth Demo ‘Neural' Typing On Social Media

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg shared a short video across Facebook and Instagram featuring himself alongside Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth, revealing early access to what Meta calls "neural typing" on its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses.

In the clip, Bosworth appears to send a WhatsApp message asking about a meeting, while Zuckerberg replies almost instantly. A caption jokes about "that one friend that texts back too fast," with Zuckerberg clearly cast in that role.

Bosworth is shown typing at normal pace, before the video cuts to Zuckerberg wearing the Ray-Ban Display glasses and responding hands-free using Meta's neural interface.

"Neural typing now in early access on Meta Ray-Ban Display," Zuckerberg wrote in the post.

Meta announced the new feature, along with a teleprompter mode, at CES 2026.

Source: Instagram

Inside Meta's Ray-Ban Display Glasses

Meta launched its $799 Ray-Ban Display smart glasses in September 2025. Internally codenamed Hypernova, the device represents the company's first true consumer augmented reality product.

Unlike earlier smart glasses that focused on audio and notifications, the Ray-Ban Display features a full-color, in-lens display that projects apps and messages directly into the user's field of vision.

Navigation is handled through the neural wristband, eliminating the need to interact with a phone.

Meta Pushes Back Global Launch Of Ray-Ban Display Glasses

Meta has postponed the international launch of its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses after demand in the U.S. quickly exceeded supply, prompting the company to reassess its global rollout plans.

The social media giant had originally aimed to debut the device in early 2026 across markets such as the U.K., France, Italy and Canada, but soaring interest from U.S. consumers has pushed domestic waitlists deep into 2026.

Meta has previously said it plans to ramp up annual production of Ray-Ban Meta glasses to 10 million units by 2026.

Price Action: Meta shares slipped 0.21% to $659.23 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Meta faces negative medium and long-term outlooks, even as the stock remains positive in the short term. Click here to see how it compares with peers.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: FotoField on Shutterstock.com