Meta Pauses Global Launch Of Ray-Ban Smart Glasses After US Rush

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is delaying its planned international rollout of the Ray-Ban Display smart glasses as demand in the U.S. has rapidly outpaced supply, forcing the company to rethink its global launch timeline.

Meta had initially targeted early 2026 launches in markets including the U.K., France, Italy, and Canada. However, strong domestic demand has pushed U.S. customer waitlists “well into 2026,” prompting the company to prioritize fulfilling orders at home before expanding overseas.

Product Push Toward Everyday Wearables

Meta is positioning the Ray-Ban Display as more than a niche camera device, integrating it with a wrist-worn “Neural Band” that enables control through subtle hand gestures. At CES 2026, the company unveiled new features, including a teleprompter mode for reading prepared remarks and a gesture-based writing function.

The company also expanded pedestrian navigation support to additional U.S. cities, including Denver, Las Vegas, Portland, and Salt Lake City, signaling a push to make the glasses more useful in daily settings.

Supply Constraints And Competitive Pressure

The delayed international rollout underscores the challenges of scaling production in the emerging smart glasses market. Meta’s manufacturing partner, EssilorLuxottica, has announced plans to increase capacity in response to the surge in demand.

At the same time, Meta is leaning further into AI-driven functionality, rolling out software updates that enhance voice clarity in noisy environments and add a music experience powered by Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) .

Competition is intensifying. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) is collaborating with Warby Parker on Gemini-powered smart glasses, while OpenAI is reportedly working with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on AI eyewear expected later this decade, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Previously, Meta stated that it aimed to scale annual Ray-Ban Meta glasses production to 10 million units by 2026, while redirecting resources toward higher-value AI wearables.

META Price Action: Meta Platforms shares were down 0.20% at $657.48 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

