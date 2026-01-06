Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is stepping up its challenge to Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) dominance in AI hardware by rolling out new chips and previewing faster systems aimed at the data center market.

AMD Targets Data Centers With New AI Chips

At CES, CEO Lisa Su introduced the MI440X, a new accelerator designed for businesses that want to run AI inside their own smaller, on-site data centers and keep sensitive data in-house.

She also spotlighted AMD’s higher-end MI455X, calling it a major upgrade for customers building more powerful AI server systems, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Su argued the AI boom still has room to run because demand for computing power keeps rising.

She told Bloomberg the industry still lacks enough capacity to meet what developers and enterprises want to build, signaling AMD expects heavy AI spending to continue.

AMD also leaned on its growing relationship with OpenAI to boost credibility.

OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman joined Su on stage to highlight the partnership and the need for ever-more computing resources.

AMD said its Helios system, built around MI455X, and its upcoming Venice CPU design will arrive later this year, while the next-generation MI500 lineup is slated for 2027, an architecture Su claimed could deliver up to 1,000 times the performance of the MI300 generation introduced in 2023.

Bringing AI Beyond The Data Center

AMD is also pushing AI into devices that operate outside large server farms. It introduced its new Ryzen AI Embedded processors to bring powerful, built-in AI to devices that operate outside the data center, such as cars, factory equipment, medical devices, and robots.

The new chips help machines think faster and respond in real time while using less power and space.

AMD designed the processors to handle graphics, computing, and AI tasks all on one chip.

This lets companies build smarter dashboards in cars, more responsive industrial machines, and advanced robots without adding extra hardware.

AMD says these chips help companies add AI features directly into their products, instead of relying on the cloud.

AI PCs And Gaming Get A Boost

The company also rolled out a new wave of chips for laptops and desktops to bring more built-in AI features, faster gaming, and stronger business-ready options to a wider range of PCs.

AMD introduced the Ryzen AI 400 Series for next-gen Windows AI laptops, plus Ryzen AI Max+ chips for thin-and-light premium notebooks and small desktops that need extra power for creative work and AI tasks.

For office users, AMD also launched the Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series, aimed at business laptops with added protection and easier management for corporate IT teams.

AMD said it also wants to make AI easier to build and use on everyday PCs.

It announced Ryzen AI Halo, a small AMD-made system meant to help developers create and test AI tools locally, instead of relying entirely on cloud services.

AMD also rolled out new software updates and bundled tools to make it simpler for people to set up and use AI apps on AMD-powered machines.

For gamers, AMD unveiled the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, a new desktop chip designed to deliver higher game performance than its prior top model.

AMD also updated its graphics software to help certain games run smoother and look sharper.

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 1.07% at $223.45 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

