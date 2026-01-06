Lucid Gravity Can Now Navigate City Canyons With Trimble Tech

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) stock rose Tuesday after Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) announced that its advanced positioning technology will power navigation and driver assistance systems in the automaker’s upcoming Gravity electric SUV.

Trimble said its RTX and ProPoint Go technologies will deliver centimeter-level positioning accuracy for the Lucid Gravity, even in tunnels, parking garages, and dense urban areas where traditional GPS often fails.

The solution addresses the so-called “urban canyon” problem by combining satellite signals with six-axis inertial sensors to provide resilient, lane-level positioning.

Trimble said the Gravity will be the first electric vehicle to integrate its sensor fusion engine fully, significantly narrowing navigation error from meters to just a few centimeters and improving the vehicle’s ability to validate lane position and overall location.

“This collaboration marks a major shift in how vehicles perceive the world,” said Olivier Casabianca, vice president of advanced positioning at Trimble. “We aren’t just helping the car find the road; we are enabling it to drive with resilience and reliability in the most challenging environments on earth.”

The Trimble positioning system will be standard on new Lucid Gravity vehicles starting at the end of January 2026. Existing vehicles will receive the upgraded capabilities through an over-the-air software update, the companies said.

Industry Endorsement

Separately, Lucid said the Gravity SUV was named Best Public Charging Experience by MotorTrend as part of its Best Tech Awards, adding to positive momentum around the model.

LCID Price Action: Lucid Group shares were up 1.45% at $11.86 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

