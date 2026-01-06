Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is betting on next-generation AI infrastructure to reignite growth, even as financial and governance concerns continue to weigh on its stock.

Super Micro Ramps Up AI Data Center Push With Nvidia

The AI server company is expanding U.S.-based manufacturing and advanced liquid-cooling capabilities to speed up deployment of next-generation AI data centers built on Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) upcoming Vera Rubin and Rubin platforms.

Working closely with Nvidia, Super Micro aims to be among the first to deliver large-scale systems such as the Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 and HGX Rubin NVL8.

Its Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) approach enables faster production, deep customization, and quicker time-to-deployment for hyperscalers and enterprises racing to scale AI infrastructure.

CEO Charles Liang said Super Micro’s long-standing Nvidia partnership, combined with in-house manufacturing and direct liquid cooling, allows customers to roll out high-density, energy-efficient AI systems faster and at scale.

Vera Rubin Platforms Target Massive AI Workloads

The flagship Vera Rubin NVL72 SuperCluster integrates 72 Rubin GPUs and 36 Vera CPUs into a rack-scale platform for extreme AI training and inference workloads.

Liquid-cooled HGX Rubin NVL8 systems, meanwhile, target enterprises seeking high performance in more compact deployments.

Nvidia designed the Vera Rubin platform as its next-generation AI supercomputing architecture, succeeding Blackwell.

The platform combines new Vera CPUs, Rubin GPUs, NVLink 6 networking, and optimized software to boost performance and efficiency for large language models, robotics, and autonomous systems.

At CES 2026, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang laid out the company’s roadmap for the next wave of AI computing and said Nvidia has already moved its next-gen Vera Rubin platform into full-scale production.

Financial Control Issues Continue To Pressure Shares

Despite its AI ambitions, Super Micro stock remains under pressure. The stock has declined by about 17% over the past 12 months, primarily due to weak quarterly revenue results and a decline in gross margins.

The company disclosed weaknesses in its financial controls and missed a key filing deadline in 2024, prompting auditor Ernst & Young to resign over governance issues.

While Super Micro has begun remediation efforts, it warned the fixes may not fully resolve the risks.

SMCI Price Action: Super Micro Computer shares were up 1.93% at $30.65 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

