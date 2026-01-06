Elon Musk Says Nvidia's Alpamayo Technology Could Be 'Competitive' With Tesla's FSD In Next '5 Or 6 Years'

EV giant Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk shared that Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) autonomous driving technology could be a competitor to Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in the future.

Tesla FSD Vs Alpamayo

Following the unveiling of Nvidia's Alpamayo technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, influencer Teslaconomics compared the technology with Tesla's FSD. "This looks like what Tesla has already been doing for years…" the influencer said in a post on X, adding that Tesla was instead training on "massive real world data from actual customers and a live fleet." The user added that the neural network in Tesla's system "continuously learns to chase that final 99.99999X% of safety."

Competitive In 5 Or 6 Years, Says Elon Musk

Musk responded that he agreed with the poster’s views. "The actual time from when FSD sort of works to where it is much safer than a human is several years," the CEO said.

He added that legacy automakers were still lagging when it comes to applying cameras and AI computers to their vehicles. "So this is maybe a competitive pressure on Tesla in 5 or 6 years, but probably longer," Musk shared.

Musk On Nvidia's Self-Driving Technology, New Chip

The comments come as Nvidia also showcased its new self-driving technology. Musk said that the technology’s distribution would be “super hard” to solve for Nvidia. His comments were also echoed by Tesla’s AI Chief, Ashok Elluswamy.

Musk also said that despite the impressive technology with the new Vera Rubin chipsets, it would take “another 9 months” before the technology becomes “operational at scale” and the software can function smoothly.

Tesla scores well on the Momentum and Quality metrics, but offers poor Value. It also has a favorable price trend in the Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.07% to $451.37 during the pre-market trading session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock