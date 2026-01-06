This New Retail Favorite AI Stock Is Getting Ready For A Short-Squeeze: Momentum Score Spikes

AI-powered marketing cloud platform, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) , is seeing renewed strength in recent weeks, primarily driven by growing retail interest in the stock, something that is now being factored into its Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

The stock has had a volatile couple of months, but it is up 45.73% over the past six months, following a 12.98% rally over the past month.

AI Stock Gets Ready For A Short Squeeze

The Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings primarily assesses the strength of a stock relative to others, and is calculated based on the price movements and volatility across multiple time frames, before being ranked as a percentile against others.

Zeta Global has seen its Momentum score surge from 37.59 to 77.30 within the span of a week, primarily driven by the strong rally in the stock over the past few weeks.

There have been several positive developments surrounding Zeta recently, the most notable of which is its recent partnership with OpenAI to power its conversational intelligence and agentic AI going forward.

The company is also seeing strong retail momentum and is in the middle of a potential short-squeeze, which likely prompted the sharp rally on Monday.

Its short interest currently stands at 10.94%, with 5.0 days to cover, a combination that raises upside volatility as rising prices force short-sellers to cover their positions.

The stock scores high on Momentum in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers, and competitors.

