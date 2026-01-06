Elon Musk Says Nvidia's Next-Gen Rubin Chips Won't Be Operational At Scale Soon As Tesla Works On In-House AI Hardware

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says that Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) new chipset would take some time before it can be scaled.

Nvidia's Rubin Chip

On Monday, influencer Sawyer Merritt shared a video that detailed Nvidia's new Vera Rubin chips' capabilities, showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

The new architecture has no fans or cables and promises up to five times more powerful performance than the preceding Blackwell chip and each rack would contain 72 Rubin chips. The chips, according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, were two GPUs connected together.

Nvidia Would Need 9 Months, Says Elon Musk

The SpaceX CEO shared his thoughts in a response to Merritt's post. He shared that despite the impressive technology, it would take "another 9 months" before the technology becomes "operational at scale" and the software can function smoothly.

Elon Musk On Nvidia's Self-Driving Exploits

Nvidia also showcased its new self-driving technology, Alpamayo, at the event, which touted a vision-language-action approach and was hailed by Huang as the "ChatGPT moment" for self-driving.

Musk shared that the technology's distribution would be "super hard" to solve for Nvidia. His comments were echoed by Tesla's AI Chief, Ashok Elluswamy, too. However, the Tesla CEO ultimately wished Nvidia the best and hoped that it succeeded in developing self-driving car tech.

Tesla’s In-House Chips

Meanwhile, Tesla is also working on developing AI chips. Musk had said that the developments would enable Tesla to produce more chipsets than any of its competitors. He had also announced a major hiring drive at the company to help in its chip-building efforts.

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.14% to $451.05 during the after-hours trading session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

