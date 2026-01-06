Can AI Legally Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million? Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman Says That's The Real Test Of Intelligence

On Monday, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman says the next milestone toward artificial general intelligence won't be about sounding human, but about whether an AI agent can independently and legally create real economic value.

A New Take On The Turing Test

Taking to X, Suleyman reframed the decades-old Turing Test for the modern AI era, writing,

"The next big milestone I’m watching for on our way to AGI: Artificial Capable Intelligence (ACI). Can an agent take $100k and legally turn it into $1M? To me that’s the modern Turing Test," he wrote.

The original Turing Test, proposed by British mathematician Alan Turing, evaluates whether a machine can mimic human responses well enough to fool a human interrogator.

Suleyman's version shifts the focus from imitation to capability, highlighting real-world problem-solving, planning and execution.

Microsoft, Google And The AI Arms Race

Suleyman, a co-founder of Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google DeepMind, joined Microsoft in March 2024 amid intensifying competition among Big Tech firms racing toward AGI.

His move came as Google restructured DeepMind to unify its AI strategy following criticism that it was trailing Microsoft.

Steering Clear Of The Talent Bidding War

Despite fierce competition for AI researchers, Suleyman has said Microsoft will avoid inflated compensation battles. Last month, he criticized rivals for offering massive signing bonuses, arguing instead for smaller, tightly aligned teams.

The AI talent war has intensified, with Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) making aggressive moves to lock in top hires.

In the past few months, the company recruited Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) former head of human interface design, Alan Dye, to bolster its consumer hardware and AI ambitions.

That followed reports that Meta dangled a $1.5 billion compensation package to Andrew Tulloch of Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has also been competing for talent as well, with reports suggesting it has offered multimillion-dollar pay packages to lure key engineers and researchers away from Meta.

