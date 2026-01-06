Elon Musk's X Under Global Fire As Grok AI Sparks Child Exploitation And Non-Consensual Image Scandal Across Multiple Nations

Elon Musk's social media platform X is facing international scrutiny after its Grok AI chatbot allowed users to generate sexually explicit images of women and children.

Global Authorities Launch Investigations

Regulators in Europe, India and Malaysia have opened inquiries into Grok's image-generation tools.

The European Commission called the content "illegal" and "appalling," condemning the AI's ability to produce sexualized images of minors.

In India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ordered X to conduct a "comprehensive technical, procedural and governance-level review" of Grok by Jan. 5, reported CNBC.

Malaysia's communications watchdog said it would summon X representatives for questioning.

Brazilian lawmakers have also urged the suspension of Grok until investigations conclude. Meanwhile, U.K. media regulator Ofcom requested information from X about the AI tool's operations.

xAI, which acquired X last year, did not provide Benzinga with any statement beyond an automated response.

Musk's Controversial Response

Despite the uproar, Musk posted Grok-generated images of himself in a bikini with laughing emojis, the report noted.

X later stated that it removes illegal content and suspends accounts that violate rules, adding.

Musk also posted saying that "anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they uploaded illegal content."

In a post on X, xAI employee Ethan He said Grok Imagine had been updated, but he offered no details on whether the update limited the creation of harmful explicit images.

Traffic Surges Amid Controversy

According to mobile analytics company Apptopia, Grok's daily downloads have jumped 54% since Jan. 2 and X's downloads have climbed 25% in the last three days.

