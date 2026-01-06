Palantir Involved in the Capture of Nicolás Maduro? Markets Think Peter Thiel-Linked Company 'Heavily Involved,' Says This Industry Commentator

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) rallied 3.68% on Monday, as speculations continued to swirl regarding the company’s possible role in the U.S. operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro over the weekend.

Did Palantir Aid ‘Seamless’ US Operation In Venezuela?

On Monday, in a post on X, The Kobeissi Letter asked, “Was Palantir Involved?” while pointing to the stock’s 5% overnight rally, which it attributed to the “initial reaction to this weekend's events in Venezuela.”

“The market is buying Palantir after a ‘seamless' US mission to capture Maduro,” the post said, adding that “markets think Palantir was heavily involved.”

While there is no official confirmation regarding Palantir or its solutions playing a role in the raid, the company is a major government contractor, with its platforms deeply embedded in the inner workings of U.S. intelligence and defense operations.

At the center of this is the company’s Gotham platform, built specifically for defense, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies, which helps connect large volumes of data in real-time, allowing commanders to make quicker and more informed decisions.

Recently, the company’s executives have highlighted Gotham’s increasingly critical role in supporting the ongoing war effort in Ukraine, while also noting its engagement with Israel and its role in advancing broader U.S. government objectives in the Middle East.

Palantir did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for a comment. This story will be updated as soon as we hear back.

Palantir Is The ‘Most Dangerous’ Corporate In America

Palantir’s growing involvement in the affairs of the Pentagon has garnered significant criticism in recent months, with economist Robert Reich calling it “the most dangerous corporation in America,” while warning that its tools could enable unprecedented levels of surveillance “that may put your most basic freedoms at risk.”

Earlier this year, there were concerns regarding the Trump administration using the company’s tools to discreetly gather personal data of American citizens from various federal agencies.

Shares of Palantir were up 3.68% on Monday, closing at $174.04, and are up 3.65% overnight. The stock scores high on Momentum and Growth in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the long run. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

