Elon Musk Says It Is 'Super Hard' To Solve Distribution As Nvidia Announces Competitor To Tesla FSD, But Adds 'Honestly Hope They Succeed'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says that the most puzzling aspect of self-driving technology is to solve distribution, as Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) unveiled autonomous driving technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

Check out the current price of TSLA here.

Distribution Is ‘Super Hard' To Solve, Says Elon Musk

Responding to a post on the social media platform X on Monday, Musk shared his thoughts on Nvidia's unveiling. "What they will find is that it's easy to get to 99% and then super hard to solve the long tail of the distribution," Musk said in the post.

However, the Tesla CEO still wished that Nvidia experiences success in its self-driving exploits. “I honestly hope they succeed,” Musk shared.

Ashok Elluswamy Echoes Musk

Musk's thoughts were also echoed by Tesla's AI chief, Ashok Elluswamy, who also outlined challenges in the distribution of the technology. "The long tail is sooo long, that most people can’t grasp it," Elluswamy said in his post. He had earlier touted Tesla’s chip-building efforts, outlining the EV giant’s synergistic approach to building AI hardware.

Nvidia's Self-Driving Technology

The comments come as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the chipmaker's Alpamayo model, which relies on a Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model with human-like reasoning capabilities. "The ChatGPT moment for physical AI is here — when machines begin to understand, reason and act in the real world," Huang said, adding that Robotaxis would benefit from the technology.

Nvidia also announced it would be partnering with German automaker Mercedes-Benz to offer a Level 2 Driver Assistance system based on the chipmaker's full-stack AV software. This comes after the chipmaker had partnered with European automakers last year.

Tesla's Robotaxi

On the other hand, Tesla has steadily recorded growth in its Robotaxi, though it failed to reach Musk's goal of having driverless operations in Austin by the end of last year. However, the CEO had shared that a Tesla Model Y robotaxi drove him around autonomously towards the end of last year.

Multiple Tesla Cybercab prototypes have also been spotted testing across Austin and California. Musk had shared that the production of the vehicle would be scaled up in 2026.

Tesla scores well on the Momentum and Quality metrics, but offers poor Value. It also has a favorable price trend in the Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.14% to $451.05 during the after-hours trading session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock