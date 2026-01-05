Lip-Bu Tan Says They 'Over-Delivered' On 18A Timeline As Intel Shows Off Next Gen Panther Lake AI Laptop Chips At CES 2026

On Monday, Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) used the CES 2026 stage to showcase Panther Lake, its next-generation AI laptop processor, as CEO Lip-Bu Tan said the company has not only met but exceeded its long-promised 18A manufacturing milestone.

Intel Puts 18A Manufacturing To The Test

Intel formally introduced Panther Lake, its latest AI-focused laptop chip family, at the CES trade show in Las Vegas, marking the company's first high-volume product built using its 18A manufacturing process.

Tan said the launch fulfills a critical pledge to investors. "I’m pleased to share that we have delivered our commitment on shipping our first 18A products by the end of 2025. In fact, we over-delivered."

The announcement comes as Intel seeks to regain credibility after years of manufacturing delays and lost market share.

Tan also said he was pleased to announce that Intel is actively ramping production across all three Core Ultra Series 3 chip packages.

What Panther Lake Brings To AI PCs

Panther Lake debuts as Intel Core Ultra Series 3, featuring a redesigned transistor architecture and a new power delivery method enabled by the 18A process.

Jim Johnson, Intel's senior vice president and general manager of the PC group, said the chips include a separate graphics chiplet, a modular approach that combines multiple mini-chips into a single processor

Intel says the new processors deliver up to 60% higher performance than the prior-generation Lunar Lake Series 2 chips. "It’s faster and more efficient than our highest performing skew running fewer pecores," said Johnson.

A Shift Away From TSMC Dependency

Unlike Lunar Lake, which was largely manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) , Panther Lake is produced using Intel's own advanced process technology.

Intel has previously struggled with chip yields for Panther Lake, though executives say output quality has been improving steadily ahead of this year's launch.

Gaming Push And Competitive Pressure

Intel also plans to roll out a handheld gaming platform based on Panther Lake later this year, targeting the growing portable PC market.

The CES spotlight, however, highlighted fierce competition. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said his company's next-generation AI chips, Vera Rubin, are already in "full production" and can deliver up to five times the AI performance of earlier models.

Price Action: Intel shares gained 0.18% in after-hours trading. In the past 12 months, the shares have been up by 98.14%, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Intel is showing a positive price trend across the short, medium and long-term. Click here to see how the stock stacks up against its peers.

