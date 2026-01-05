Autoliv Debuts World's First Foldable Steering Wheel

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) and mobility startup Tensor have jointly created a foldable steering wheel for Tensor’s Robocar, designed to free up cabin space and enhance comfort when the vehicle operates autonomously. This wheel functions normally for manual control, then retracts to maximize usability as soon as self-driving mode activates.

The companies say the retractable design directly addresses limitations of higher automation, where fixed controls become obstacles. They anticipate Robocar production will scale in the second half of 2026.

In Level 4 driving, where the system can handle all driving tasks under defined conditions, the steering wheel retracts, clearing the driver’s area and allowing the front row to function more like a flexible living space. The goal is to achieve greater comfort and layout flexibility without compromising the option for human control.

Autoliv’s airbag configuration adapts: if the wheel is folded away, an instrument-panel airbag activates; if in use, the wheel’s own airbag provides protection.

“Automotive safety can no longer follow a one-size-fits-all philosophy. We asked ourselves how to make safety intelligent and adaptive—creating a system that seamlessly aligns with the driver’s needs. Our collaboration with Tensor delivers precisely that: a steering solution that enhances both safety and comfort by adapting to the vehicle’s mode,” said Fabien Dumont, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Autoliv.

Tensor CEO Jay Xiao said, “Fully self-driving technology provides a groundbreaking user experience, but manual driving in certain scenarios is still desired by many people. Our dual-mode approach with a foldable steering wheel combines the best of both worlds and gives customers the freedom to choose.”

Autoliv is focusing on resilience as it invests in next-generation safety hardware, recovers most tariff costs, and continues to fund innovation despite external pressures.

ALV Price Action: Autoliv shares were down 0.08% at $121.98 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock