How To Watch Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES 2026 Keynote— And What To Expect On AI, GPUs And The Next Big Chip

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang is set to take the stage at the CES Conference 2026. Investors, gamers, and tech enthusiasts are eager to see what the chip giant has in store.

When And Where To Watch Nvidia’s CES 2026 Keynote

Huang's keynote will take place Monday, Jan. 5, at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT.

The presentation will stream live on Nvidia's official website and its YouTube channel, giving a global audience the chance to catch all announcements in real time.

What Nvidia Could Reveal At CES 2026

Nvidia has teased that CES will highlight "cutting-edge AI, robotics, simulation, gaming and content creation at the NVIDIA Showcase."

Over 20 demos are expected throughout the week, though not all may appear during Huang's keynote.

Observers are especially keen for updates on Nvidia's next-generation GPUs, including possible successors to the Blackwell chip and new AI applications in robotics and real-world simulations.

Why Wall Street Is Watching

The company arrives at CES as the world's most valuable publicly traded firm, with a market valuation of approximately $4.59 trillion.

Analysts say Nvidia continues to lead the AI training market, despite competitors creating specialized chips mainly designed for inference tasks.

Experts highlight that AI is moving into a physical AI era, expanding beyond chatbots into robotics, autonomous systems, and smart devices, driving sustained demand for high-performance hardware.

