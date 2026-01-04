Elon Musk's Starlink Rolls Out Free Broadband Across Venezuela

Elon Musk-owned Starlink said it will provide free satellite internet service across Venezuela for a limited time, citing efforts to preserve connectivity amid extraordinary political upheaval following a U.S. military operation targeting the country's leadership.

Starlink Offers Free Internet Access Through Early February

On Sunday, Starlink announced that it is offering free broadband internet service in Venezuela through Feb. 3.

The satellite internet provider shared the update on X, with Musk amplifying the message saying, "In support of the people of Venezuela."

The company has increasingly positioned Starlink as a critical communications tool during emergencies, conflicts and infrastructure disruptions worldwide.

US Operation Leads To Arrest Of Nicolás Maduro, Officials Say

The announcement followed reports from U.S. officials that the forces carried out a military operation in Venezuela on Saturday that resulted in the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro.

Authorities said Maduro was transported to New York, where he faces multiple federal charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons-related offenses.

Officials also said Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, was taken into custody and faces similar charges.

Starlink's Expanding Global Footprint

Starlink's rapid expansion was among the major highlights of 2025 for SpaceX.

The satellite internet service now operates in more than 115 countries and maintains the world's largest constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites.

As demand for reliable broadband grows in underserved and crisis-affected regions, Starlink has emerged as a dominant player in the sector.

Its closest rival is Amazon-backed Project Leo, which is still building out its satellite network.

