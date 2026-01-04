Weekend Round-Up: Tesla Loses EV Crown, BYD's Overseas Sales Surge And Stellantis-Backed Leapmotor Bags $530 Million Funding

In a week marked by EV makers’ delivery figures, Tesla Inc. has been dethroned as the world’s top EV maker by China’s BYD Co. Ltd. after a second year of declining sales. Meanwhile, BYD reported a dip in December sales but a significant surge in overseas deliveries.

In other news, Stellantis-backed Leapmotor secured hefty funding, Alphabet’s Waymo was spotted testing in London, and Nio capped off 2025 with record deliveries.

Here’s a closer look at these stories.

Tesla Loses EV Crown To BYD

Tesla reported a 9% drop in fully electric vehicle deliveries in 2025, falling to 1.64 million units from 1.79 million in 2024. The decline was driven by intensifying competition, especially from Chinese automakers, and the expiration of U.S. federal EV tax credits that had previously supported demand.

BYD’s December Sales Dip, Overseas Deliveries Surge

Chinese EV giant BYD reported an 18.34% YoY decline in December sales, but a strong overseas performance with a 133.01% YoY surge. The company sold over 420,398 units in December, down from last year’s figures, but its overseas growth remained strong with over 133,172 units sold.

Rivian Q4 2025 Deliveries Fall Sharply

Rivian Automotive Inc. reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 production and delivery results, saying it delivered 9,745 vehicles in the fourth quarter while producing 10,974 units at its Normal, Illinois, plant.

Fourth-quarter deliveries fell 26.2% from the prior quarter's 13,201 vehicles, pointing to weakening demand toward the end of the year.

For full-year 2025, Rivian produced 42,284 vehicles and delivered 42,247, marking an roughly 18% year-over-year drop from 51,579 deliveries in 2024 as broader industry demand softened.

Leapmotor Secures $530 Million Funding

Stellantis NV-backed, Chinese automaker Zhejiang Leapmotor has raised over $530 million in funding from the State-owned automaker FAW. The company’s CEO and founder, Zhu Jiangming, outlined a target of 4 million annual sales by the next decade.

Waymo Conducts Robotaxi Testing In London

Alphabet Inc.-backed self-driving cab service Waymo was recently spotted testing its Robotaxi in London. The company had announced earlier that it would be expanding its operations to other countries, with Waymo eyeing an expansion in London.

Nio Caps 2025 With Record Deliveries

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. reported a record 48,135 vehicle deliveries in December 2025, an increase of 54.6% year over year (Y/Y). The deliveries include 31,897 units under the NIO brand, 9,154 vehicles from the ONVO brand, and 7,084 FIREFLY vehicles.

