Weekend Round-Up: TSMC's US Export Approval, Masimo's Quality Concerns And Apple's Vision Pro Woes

From Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd securing a crucial U.S. export license to Masimo Corp. facing quality concerns despite a significant patent win over Apple Inc., here’s a round-up of tech news this week.

TSMC Starts 2026 with US Export Approval

TSMC has kicked off the year on a high note, securing a one-year US export license. This approval from the US Department of Commerce allows the company to continue importing American chipmaking equipment for its China operations. The news has led to a surge in Taiwan Semiconductor’s shares, further fueling the AI frenzy.

Masimo’s Quality Takes A Hit Despite $634 Million Patent Win Over Apple

Despite a massive $634 million legal victory against Apple, Masimo Corp. is showing signs of trouble in its underlying fundamentals. Benzinga Edge's Stock Rankings data reveals that Masimo’s quality score has dropped to 10.43, placing it in the bottom tier of stocks for operational efficiency.

OpenAI Shifts AI Hardware Manufacturing to Foxconn

OpenAI is reportedly moving its first AI hardware project to Foxconn Technology Group. This shift is largely due to concerns about manufacturing in mainland China. The device, designed by Jony Ive, is now expected to be assembled in Vietnam or the US, aligning with OpenAI’s preference for a non-China supply chain.

Apple Scales Back Vision Pro Production Following Sluggish Sales

Apple has reportedly scaled back production and promotion of its Vision Pro headset due to underwhelming sales. The company’s Chinese manufacturing partner, Luxshare, halted production of the device early last year. Additionally, Apple has cut its digital advertising spend for the Vision Pro by over 95% year to date in key markets.

